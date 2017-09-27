Devils' Kevin Rooney: Recalled Wednesday
Rooney was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
With the Devils set to square off with Washinton on Wednesday, Rooney seems likely to find himself in the lineup. That being said, it's difficult to imagine Rooney -- whose best college season came in 2014-15 when he scored 15 points in 41 games -- making a fantasy impact even if he's able to stick around in the NHL.
