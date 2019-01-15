Rooney (illness) scored a goal, tallied three hits and logged four penalty minutes across 9:43 of ice time Monday in the Devils' 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Rooney had missed the Devils' 3-2 victory Saturday over the Flyers after falling ill but reclaimed a role on the checking line in his return to the lineup. The 25-year-old turned in the most noteworthy statistical performance of his career, as the goal was his first point in 11 career NHL contests.