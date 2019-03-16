Rooney netted his sixth goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks on Friday.

Rooney has three points in his last two games, giving him nine in 31 contests this year. The center also has 59 hits and 27 shots on goal. He's shooting 22.2 percent this season, which is likely an unsustainable pace for the 25-year-old in the long run.