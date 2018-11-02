Devils' Kevin Rooney: Sent packing to AHL
The Devils assigned Rooney to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Rooney has seen action in four contests so far this season and recorded just one shot to go along with his five hits while averaging 9:56 of ice time. He doesn't have a big history playing at the top level but likely remains one of the top options to rejoin the NHL roster if injuries should arise again.
