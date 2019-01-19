Devils' Kevin Rooney: Sent to bus league
The Devils reassigned Rooney to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
Rooney has only averaged 9:44 of ice time in the four games he's appeared in since being promoted on Jan. 10, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He'll return to a prominent role with AHL Binghamton, where he's notched 17 points in 34 appearances this campaign.
