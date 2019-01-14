Devils' Kevin Rooney: Set to play Monday
Rooney (illness) will return to action versus the Blackhawks on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Rooney missed Saturday's clash with the Flyers, but figures to slot back into a fourth-line role now that he is healthy. The center is pointless in his five appearances this season, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he is averaging just 9:36 of ice time. Blake Pietila will be relegated to the press box with Rooney back in the lineup.
