Devils' Kevin Rooney: Sets up pair
Rooney had two assists and two shots with a team-leading five hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.
Rooney drew the primary helper on each of New Jersey's first two goals, giving him his first multi-point game of the year. The 26-year-old had just two points through his first 28 games of 2019-20, but he's turned a corner offensively with three goals and four assists in his last 10 games.
