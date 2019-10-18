Rooney was reinserted into the lineup for Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, taking one shot in 17:01 of ice time.

The fourth-line center dressed for just the fourth time this season, but he saw a season high in minutes thanks in large part to his penalty killing ability. Rooney skated 3:17 shorthanded and blocked a shot. This effort will likely keep Rooney in the lineup moving forward, but that shouldn't matter much to fantasy owners given his limited offensive ability.