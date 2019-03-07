Devils' Kevin Rooney: Status uncertain
Rooney was absent from Thursday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury and could miss the Devils two-game road trip against Washington and New York on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Rooney had been playing in a top-six role with Nico Hischier (upper body) sidelined, but appears to have picked up an injury of his own. If the 25-year-old Rooney is unable to make the trip, the team may need to promote a player from the minors if Pavel Zacha (upper body) or John Quenneville (upper body) remain out of the lineup as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...