Rooney was absent from Thursday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury and could miss the Devils two-game road trip against Washington and New York on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Rooney had been playing in a top-six role with Nico Hischier (upper body) sidelined, but appears to have picked up an injury of his own. If the 25-year-old Rooney is unable to make the trip, the team may need to promote a player from the minors if Pavel Zacha (upper body) or John Quenneville (upper body) remain out of the lineup as well.