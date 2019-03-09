Devils' Kevin Rooney: Still feeling ill
Rooney (illness) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Rooney will sit for a second straight night, slowed by an illness. He'll benefit from two days off between games, with New Jersey next playing Tuesday in Calgary.
