Devils' Kevin Rooney: Tosses body in return
Rooney (illness) had three hits and won nine of his 17 faceoffs in a 9-4 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
Rooney missed two games with the illness, but saw his mini-drought extend to three games without a point. He has four goals and two assists in 29 games this year. The center finds himself on the second line while the Devils' roster continues to look like a MASH unit.
