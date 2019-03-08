Rooney (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Rooney's absence will test New Jersey's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled six points in 28 games this campaign. At this point the 25-year-old pivot should be considered a long shot for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers.

