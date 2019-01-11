Devils' Kevin Rooney: Under the weather
Rooney will miss Friday's practice due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
This puts the Devils in a bit of a pickle considering Rooney was called up from AHL Binghamton as a reinforcement option Thursday. He'll presumably be checked out further ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers.
