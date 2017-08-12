Devils' Kevin Rooney: Will lobby for NHL role
Rooney will compete for a spot on the Devils' Opening Night roster, the Patriot Ledger reports.
A product of Providence College, Rooney has his sights on the parent club, having signed a one-year contract extension in late July. However, since his deal is of the two-way variety, the Devils can freely shuffle him to AHL Albany without the risk of losing him to waivers. The 24-year-old appeared in his first four games with New Jersey last season, but he was blanked from the game logs aside from four PIM and a minus-3 rating. Even if he breaks camp, Rooney's much too raw for us to recommend picking him up in fantasy leagues.
