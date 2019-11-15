Rooney (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Considering Rooney has managed just one point in 13 games this season, his absence won't have a significant fantasy impact. With the 26-year-old sidelined, recent call-up Jesper Boqvist will slot into a second-line role against the Penguins. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Rooney may be hard pressed to get into action in Saturday's meeting with Montreal as well.