Devils' Kevin Rooney: Won't play Friday
Rooney (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Considering Rooney has managed just one point in 13 games this season, his absence won't have a significant fantasy impact. With the 26-year-old sidelined, recent call-up Jesper Boqvist will slot into a second-line role against the Penguins. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Rooney may be hard pressed to get into action in Saturday's meeting with Montreal as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.