Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Added to NHL roster
The Devils summoned Gabriel from AHL Binghamton on Friday.
A third-round pick by the Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Gabriel has only drawn into 16 career NHL games. Gabriel turned his earlier opportunities with the Wild into just one assist over that span, though his 39 penalty minutes suggests the 6-foot-4 winger isn't afraid to get into scraps with the opposition. He will likely serve as an enforcer for the Devils if he makes his team debut Saturday against the Islanders.
