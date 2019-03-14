Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Back in there Wednesday
Gabriel (illness) took part in warmups Wednesday in Edmonton, suggesting that he's over the illness that forced him to miss the Devils' last game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Gabriel should be back in a bottom-six role, but fantasy owners likely won't take notice. The physical forward has just four points to go with 85 PIM in 33 career NHL appearances.
