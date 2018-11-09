Gabriel was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.

The Devils sent Gabriel back to the minors in correspondence with the team activating Stefan Noesen (upper body) off of injured reserve. Noesen is expected back in action Friday, which would lessen Gabriel's chances of drawing in for New Jersey. He slid into the 12 forwards for one game this season -- seeing 5:50 of ice time in his season debut -- and should be one of the top candidates to rejoin the AHL roster if injuries arise.