Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Called to explain questionable hit
Gabriel will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding Flyers forward Nolan Patrick in Friday's game.
Gabriel received a five-minute major for boarding, but the player safety governers very well could discipline him to a greater extent since he beelined straight toward Patrick -- who didn't even have control of the puck -- and smashed him into the boards.
