Gabriel was summoned from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils are literally hurting at the forward position, with Miles Wood (lower body) counting as the fourth skater currently listed on injured reserve, but Gabriel should be able to help in a pinch. The 25-year-old isn't proficient in the attacking zone, but he has the size (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) and strength to knock opponents off the puck.