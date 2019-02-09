Gabriel dished out seven hits and added a fighting major in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Gabriel accomplished all this in just 5:01 of action. The physical fourth-liner tried to give his team a spark by fighting Marcus Foligno two seconds after the Wild pulled ahead 2-1 in the second period, but the listless Devils didn't respond as planned in a game that ultimately saw Minnesota finish with a commanding 33-18 edge in shots.