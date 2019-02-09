Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Gets physical in loss
Gabriel dished out seven hits and added a fighting major in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Gabriel accomplished all this in just 5:01 of action. The physical fourth-liner tried to give his team a spark by fighting Marcus Foligno two seconds after the Wild pulled ahead 2-1 in the second period, but the listless Devils didn't respond as planned in a game that ultimately saw Minnesota finish with a commanding 33-18 edge in shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...