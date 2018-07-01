Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Joins Devils
Gabriel signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils on Sunday.
Gabriel's deal is for $650,000 at the NHL level, but only $80,000 at the AHL level. The 25-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the Wild, but has only played 16 games in the NHL. None of them came last year, either, so Gabriel feels pretty ensconced in the minors at this point.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...