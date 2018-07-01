Gabriel signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils on Sunday.

Gabriel's deal is for $650,000 at the NHL level, but only $80,000 at the AHL level. The 25-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the Wild, but has only played 16 games in the NHL. None of them came last year, either, so Gabriel feels pretty ensconced in the minors at this point.

