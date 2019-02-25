Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Lifted to big club, playing Monday
Gabriel was recalled by the Devils on Monday, per the NHL's official media site.
The Devils were short forwards with Pavel Zacha (upper body) and Jesper Bratt (lower body) sitting out, so Gabriel ascended to the big club. Gabriel has just six points in 32 games with AHL Binghamton this season, so he shouldn't be relied on in fantasy settings. He'll fill in on the fourth line.
