Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Out with minor injury
Gabriel (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's game against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Stein writes that Gabriel is "a little banged up." This doesn't sound like a serious issue, but at any rate, Nick Lappin reportedly will replace him for the upcoming contest.
