Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Out with upper-body injury
Gabriel will miss Monday's matchup with the Rangers due to an upper-body injury.
Gabriel served as a healthy scratch in three of the Devils' last four contests, so his absence shouldn't impact the majority of fantasy owners. The winger likely would have had an opportunity to play with Kyle Palmieri (lower body) banged up as well, but instead, Nathan Bastian will slot into the lineup.
