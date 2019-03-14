Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Participates in fisticuffs
Gabriel (illness) earned an assist and fought Milan Lucic as part of a seven-PIM binge in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
He also tossed four hits in the contest and took a minor penalty for cross-checking. Gabriel has only four points in 18 games this season, although he also has 53 PIM and 62 hits. He's safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.
