Gabriel (illness) earned an assist and fought Milan Lucic as part of a seven-PIM binge in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

He also tossed four hits in the contest and took a minor penalty for cross-checking. Gabriel has only four points in 18 games this season, although he also has 53 PIM and 62 hits. He's safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.

