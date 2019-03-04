Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Serves one-game suspension
Gabriel was reinstated following his one-game suspension for boarding Flyer's forward Nolan Patrick.
The Devils might have missed Gabriel, as they lost 1-0 to the Bruins without the winger. The 25-year-old has three points so far this campaign in 14 games. Gabriel is expected to suit up as the fourth-line right wing in Tuesday's game against Columbus.
More News
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Will serve one-game suspension•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Called to explain questionable hit•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Lifted to big club, playing Monday•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Gets physical in loss•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Called up Saturday•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Booted back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...