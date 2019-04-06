Gabriel (upper body) won't be available for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Panthers, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

This is technically a day-to-day issue for Gabriel, but the Devils won't be making the playoffs, so it's a moot point in the grand scheme of things. An extended offseason should afford plenty of time for Gabriel to shake off the injury. Seventy-eight hits stand as Gabriel's most notable stat over 22 games this season.