Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Tagging back in
Gabriel (undisclosed) will sub in for Nick Lappin -- who will be a healthy scratch -- in Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Apparently, the issue that kept Gabriel from playing against the Avalanche was minor. Still, his primary source of value at this point in time comes in the form of hits -- the Canadian winger has compiled 66 of those through 19 top-level games this season.
