Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Will serve one-game suspension
Gabriel will be suspended for one game for boarding Nolan Patrick in Friday's game against the Flyers.
Gabriel previously had no history of delivering questionable hits, which undoubtedly factored into his simple one-game ban. The Devils have summoned Joey Anderson from AHL Binghamton as a potential replacement option for Gabriel on the right wing versus the Bruins on Saturday.
More News
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Called to explain questionable hit•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Lifted to big club, playing Monday•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Gets physical in loss•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Called up Saturday•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Booted back to minors•
-
Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Added to NHL roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...