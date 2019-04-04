Devils' Kurtis Gabriel: Won't play Thursday
Gabriel (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Gabriel has missed the last three games already, so his absence shouldn't impact fantasy owners too much. The 25-year-old has accumulated just four points in 22 games this campaign. In his stead, Nathan Bastian will slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...