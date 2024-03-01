MacDermind was traded from Colorado to New Jersey in exchange for Zakhar Bardakov and a seventh-round draft pick Friday.
MacDermid has been a healthy scratch for a large chunk of the year with the Avalanche, tallying just two assists in 29 appearances. He should fill a similar depth role for the Devils.
