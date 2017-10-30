Palmieri (lower body) didn't travel with the team for their western Canadian road trip, effectively ruling him out of the next three games, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The 2009 first-round pick hasn't taken the ice since suffering the injury Oct. 19 and he's been seen at team facilities wearing a walking boot. Expect Palmieri to spend the team's road trip continuing to rehabilitate with the hopes of at least getting a skate in ahead of the team returning to Newark to take on the Blues on Nov. 7.