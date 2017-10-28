Devils' Kyle Palmieri: All signs point to another absence
Palmieri (lower body) is expected to miss yet another game, with the Devils playing host to the Coyotes on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
We haven't heard that Palmieri has done so much as skate by himself as part of his injury rehab, but after this next contest, the Devils will be off until Wednesday's road tilt against the Canucks. This should provide Palmieri with ample time to at least make the first big step in his recovery.
