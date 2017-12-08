Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Appears ahead of schedule
Palmieri (foot) has been skating solo the past couple of days, but the winger won't return Friday night against the Blue Jackets, according to coach John Hynes.
This is still encouraging news given that Palmieri wasn't expected to return until later this month, but he's evidently being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, even though his IR status currently remains intact for the sake of roster flexibility. The savvy veteran tacked on nine points (four goals, five assists) through 13 games before breaking his foot, and he shouldn't be dropped in fantasy given that he may not be all that far away from a return.
