Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Back in against 'Yotes
Palmieri (undisclosed) will play Saturday against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Palmieri was able to skate ahead of Thursday's practice, which was a reassuring sign that his issue wasn't entirely prohibitive. With no restrictions expected Saturday, look for the talented scoring winger to reprise his role in the top six with power-play responsibilities to boot. Palmieri has 27 goals and 23 assists through 70 games in the ninth year of his NHL career.
