Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Back in lineup
Palmieri (lower body) will play in Friday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Palmieri practiced on the first line Friday and looks to return after missing four games with a lower body injury. The New York native travelled with the team for their two-game, back-to-back road trip for Friday and Saturday. The 27-year-old just needs two more points to reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.
