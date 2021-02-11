Palmieri was added back to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Palmieri returns to the list just one day after being removed from it. The Devils currently have 18 players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so at this point a return to play Tuesday against the Rangers seems unlikely.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Removed from protocols list•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Reason for scratch revealed•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Scratched for Sunday's game•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Shooting more•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Better effort in second game•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Continues consistent goal scoring•