Palmieri (foot) will suit up for Monday's contest against Anaheim, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Palmieri has been injury-stricken in 2017-18, missing a total of 19 games due to injury -- including the last 12. The Devils will be thrilled to welcome Palmieri back into the fold, as he's a talented winger who scored a combined 56 goals over the past two campaigns and has logged nine points through 13 games this season. Expect Palmieri to skate on the top line and feature heavily with the man advantage against his former team Monday.