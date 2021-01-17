Palmieri had an assist and three shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.
Palmieri was much more engaged in this one after a quiet season debut in which he mustered just one shot. The skilled winger brought a physical edge, leading the team with five hits while also picking up a minor penalty. He's expected to lead the Devils in goals this year after scoring between 24 and 30 in each of his five previous seasons with the team.
