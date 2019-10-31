Palmieri lit the lamp three times Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Palmieri got things going with a power-play goal in the opening period. His second of the night tied the game, 3-3, then, with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Palmieri tied the game to complete the hat trick. He also registered a game-high eight shots on net. The hat trick gives Palmieri six goals, seven points, in 10 games.