Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Breaks out in win over Blackhawks
Palmieri scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.
He'd been mired in a four-game scoring drought with a rough minus-6 rating, but Palmieri snapped out of it with two goals about three minutes apart in the second period. The 27-year-old now has 22 goals and 38 points through 45 games, a pace that would carry him to the first 40-goal campaign of his career if he can keep it up.
