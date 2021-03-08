Palmieri scored the game's only goal with 4:37 left in regulation in Sunday's 1-0 win over Boston. He finished with three shots and one hit.

Pavel Zacha's rebound attempt went off of Palmieri, who had crashed the crease and occupied multiple Boston defenders. It was Palmieri's first goal since Feb. 20, ending his goal-scoring dry spell at eight games. The 29-year-old racked up 24-plus goals in each of the previous five years, but his production has dropped to just four tallies in 20 contests in 2020-21.