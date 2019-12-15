Palmieri scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Palmieri's third-period tally broke a 1-1 tie and would stand as the game-winner. The goal helped the winger get to the 20-point mark, doing so in 32 games. Palmieri has added 74 shots on goal, 42 hits, and 35 PIM this season. His fantasy value could take a hit once the Devils trade Taylor Hall -- Jesper Bratt has assumed top-line duties in the last two contests.