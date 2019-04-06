Palmieri (lower body) won't be in action for the regular-season finale against the Panthers on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

There was some hope among Palmieri's fantasy owners that he'd play Saturday since the prolific scoring winger traveled with the team (but didn't play) for the penultimate contest against the Hurricanes in Raleigh. However, that won't be the case, and now Palmieri will have a long offseason to overcome an injury that doesn't seem all that serious anyway. He was a consistent offensive producer this season, having compiled 27 goals, 23 assists and 18 power-play points through 74 games. Palmieri should remain an attractive No. 2 or No. 3 fantasy forward in drafts come fall.