Palmieri recorded two assists (one on the power play) and six shots through 19:32 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

This was just the second game back from a foot injury for Palmieri, so it was encouraging to see him find the scoresheet twice. The 26-year-old winger has four goals and 11 points through 15 contests, as he's continued to be a reliable scorer when healthy. It's worth checking waiver wires for his availability and seeing if his price has been discounted in daily contests.

