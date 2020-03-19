Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Continues consistent goal scoring
Palmieri has 25 goals, 45 points and a minus-4 rating in 65 games this season.
Palmieri has been one of the most consistent Devils over the last several years; he's pocketed at least 20 goals and 40 points in five straight seasons. For the third straight season, he's tallied exactly 11 power-play goals. The 29-year-old winger has a chance at his second 30-goal campaign if the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season at some point.
