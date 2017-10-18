Palmieri scored a power-play goal and converted in the shootout during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.

Palmieri has quietly turned into one of the league's most lethal threats with the extra man, as he already has four power-play points this season after churning out a combined 42 over the previous two campaigns. He was the only shooter to convert in the skills challenge, propelling his team to the win by beating Peter Budaj in the third round.