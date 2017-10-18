Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Continues power-play production
Palmieri scored a power-play goal and converted in the shootout during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.
Palmieri has quietly turned into one of the league's most lethal threats with the extra man, as he already has four power-play points this season after churning out a combined 42 over the previous two campaigns. He was the only shooter to convert in the skills challenge, propelling his team to the win by beating Peter Budaj in the third round.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Game-day call for Wednesday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Ruled out Monday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Will be on road trip•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits game with injury•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Thawing offensively at season's end•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...