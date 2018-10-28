Palmieri had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Florida.

Palmieri leads the Devils with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and has put points in seven of eight games so far. He, Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier form one of league's most exciting and potent lines. Palmieri's shooting percentage is far too high to be sustainable, so his goal pace will slow. But don't be surprised when he delivers a career mark in points this season. It'll only take 58 to do it.