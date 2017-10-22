Palmieri (lower body) is unlikely to practice on Monday and is currently day-to-day, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The injury doesn't sound too serious and the Devils are off until Friday against Ottawa, so Palmieri may not miss any action. The 26-year-old winger has seven points in as many games to start the season, including four coming on the man advantage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories